Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Black Hills worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKH traded down $2.97 on Tuesday, hitting $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 308,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,793. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.86.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

