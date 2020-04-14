Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.81 Million Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Financial Group worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 976.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

AFG traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.78. 486,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,578. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.11. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

