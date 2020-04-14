Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $33.68 Million Stock Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. Tc Pipelines makes up approximately 2.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Tc Pipelines worth $33,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,344,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,341,000 after purchasing an additional 406,394 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,115,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $592,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,846 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,397,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $554,528,000 after purchasing an additional 118,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,919,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,405,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after buying an additional 268,334 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

NYSE:TRP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,862. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.84. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

