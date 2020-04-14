Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $31.85 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 2.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Southern worth $31,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,375,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,499. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.39.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

