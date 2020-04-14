Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $22.24 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. NiSource comprises 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of NiSource worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 96,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 30,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,623. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

