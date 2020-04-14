Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $16.55 Million Stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. ONE Gas makes up about 1.2% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of ONE Gas worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 508.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after acquiring an additional 770,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,003,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,306,000 after buying an additional 126,872 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 155,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,950 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $260,307.06. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.24. 272,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.98. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.40. ONE Gas Inc has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.92 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

