Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of New Jersey Resources worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJR. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NJR. Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:NJR traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. 495,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,977. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

