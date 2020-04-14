Hennessy Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of South Jersey Industries worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 42,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. South Jersey Industries Inc has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

