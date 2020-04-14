Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 38,100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 148.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, hitting $116.48. 7,150,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,026,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

