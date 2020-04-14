Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 35,150 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 35,150 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 0.8% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.14. 3,317,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,671,931. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

