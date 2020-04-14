Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 24,400 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,889,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 486,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,761,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 157,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,569,000 after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,278. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.53.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke purchased 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy purchased 9,600 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,774,366.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

