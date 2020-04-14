Hennessy Advisors Inc. Buys 131,050 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 204.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,050 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 349.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

WBA traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. 6,482,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

