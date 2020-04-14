Hennessy Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,917 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Cheniere Energy worth $28,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 164,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 53,245 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,135,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 364,298 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 300,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,814. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Donald F. Robillard, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,482.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Fusco acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $994,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,318,554.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

