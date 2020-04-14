Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up about 0.9% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Crown worth $11,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $19,774,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,236,000 after purchasing an additional 396,011 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $5,077,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in Crown by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. 1,765,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,118. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

