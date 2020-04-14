Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,900 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Itron makes up about 0.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Itron worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Itron by 23.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after buying an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,468,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,823.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $661,397.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock worth $999,631. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.