Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

HP stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 276.97 and a beta of 2.08. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.83.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after purchasing an additional 814,983 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 792,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 641,237 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 630,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 385,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

