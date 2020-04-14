Helium 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia. Helium has a market capitalization of $205,196.32 and $2.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005647 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001875 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 13,938,861 coins and its circulating supply is 13,590,481 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

