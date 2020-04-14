Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) is Resolution Capital Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Resolution Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,925,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989,999 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up approximately 8.9% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $212,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEAK traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.11.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

