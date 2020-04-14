Head-To-Head Survey: IAA (IAA) vs. Its Rivals

IAA (NYSE: IAA) is one of 22 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IAA to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IAA and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.44 billion $193.20 million 19.84 IAA Competitors $8.24 billion $203.30 million 7.60

IAA’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IAA. IAA is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IAA and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 0 9 0 3.00 IAA Competitors 283 1083 1134 58 2.38

IAA presently has a consensus target price of $47.29, suggesting a potential upside of 48.05%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 31.75%. Given IAA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IAA is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA N/A N/A N/A IAA Competitors 3.72% -779.14% 3.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IAA competitors beat IAA on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 179 salvage vehicle auction sites in the United States and Canada; and 14 locations in the United Kingdom. Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc. serves insurance companies, used vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet leasing companies, auto lenders, non-profit organizations, and the general public. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois. IAA, Inc.(NYSE:IAA) operates independently of KAR Auction Services, Inc. as of June 28, 2019.

