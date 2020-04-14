Head to Head Contrast: Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) & InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NYSE:ICMB)

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Stellus Capital Investment has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.1% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Stellus Capital Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellus Capital Investment $58.91 million 2.79 $26.44 million $1.23 6.87 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 1.36 -$14.54 million $0.99 3.44

Stellus Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stellus Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Stellus Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.1%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 29.3%. Stellus Capital Investment pays out 110.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellus Capital Investment 0 3 0 0 2.00 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.93%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than Stellus Capital Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Stellus Capital Investment and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellus Capital Investment 44.88% 8.74% 4.00% InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -13.00% 9.53% 4.15%

Summary

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . beats Stellus Capital Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

