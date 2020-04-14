Head to Head Contrast: Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) & Its Peers

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIST) is one of 607 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Milestone Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.43% -44.65% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,380.23% -221.57% -31.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -$55.23 million -0.77 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Competitors $2.14 billion $269.65 million 0.56

Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 3 3 0 2.50 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6434 17430 33903 1352 2.51

Milestone Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 693.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 57.20%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals competitors beat Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

