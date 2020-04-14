Head-To-Head Contrast: Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and Myrexis (NASDAQ:MYRX)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and Myrexis (OTCMKTS:MYRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Myrexis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Myrexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $6.07 million 61.76 -$94.35 million ($2.76) -3.52 Myrexis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Myrexis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and Myrexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,553.29% -173.83% -54.37% Myrexis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals and Myrexis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Myrexis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 134.05%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Myrexis.

Risk & Volatility

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myrexis has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kala Pharmaceuticals beats Myrexis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Myrexis

Myrexis, Inc. focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc. in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

