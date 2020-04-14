Head-To-Head Comparison: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) versus Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Bloomin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 10.26% -10.13% 13.66% Bloomin’ Brands 3.15% 74.91% 3.92%

96.2% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wingstop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Wingstop and Bloomin’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 6 12 0 2.67 Bloomin’ Brands 0 4 7 0 2.64

Wingstop presently has a consensus target price of $105.19, suggesting a potential upside of 5.39%. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus target price of $20.90, suggesting a potential upside of 145.74%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than Wingstop.

Dividends

Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bloomin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Wingstop pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bloomin’ Brands pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wingstop has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bloomin’ Brands has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Bloomin’ Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wingstop and Bloomin’ Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $199.68 million 14.72 $20.48 million $0.73 136.73 Bloomin’ Brands $4.14 billion 0.18 $130.57 million $1.54 5.52

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Wingstop. Bloomin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Wingstop has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats Wingstop on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 1,075 restaurants and franchised 165 restaurants. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

