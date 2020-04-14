Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on May 29th

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:HSTG opened at GBX 183.01 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.98. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).
In other news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 31,099 shares of Hastings Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).
About Hastings Group
Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.
