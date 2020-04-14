Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on May 29th

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HSTG opened at GBX 183.01 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.98. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136.50 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09).

In other news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 31,099 shares of Hastings Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

HSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.39) price target (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.57 ($2.60).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

