Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Harvest Gold Corp. (CVE:HVG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $621,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.48.

Harvest Gold Company Profile (CVE:HVG)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an option to acquire 80% interest in the Cerro Cascaron gold/silver project that covers an area of 69 square kilometers located in Mexico. Harvest Gold Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

