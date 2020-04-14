Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.85. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 8,956,483 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 81,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 56,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 913,575 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

