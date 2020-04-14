Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.85. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 8,956,483 shares traded.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
