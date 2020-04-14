Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

