Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 675,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,054,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,565.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 186,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 175,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,152,827 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.