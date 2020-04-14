Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 21 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $126.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,168.87. 6,694,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,593. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.01 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,918.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,852.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

