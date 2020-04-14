Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,203,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.93.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.25. 32,631,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,220,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.71. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.