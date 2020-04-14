Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $867,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,460,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,859,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

