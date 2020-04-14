Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.74.

Visa stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,034,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,225,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.