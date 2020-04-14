GVIC Communications (TSE:GCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.12

GVIC Communications Corp. (TSE:GCT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16.

GVIC Communications Company Profile (TSE:GCT)

GVIC Communications Corp. operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Environmental, Property and Financial Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. The company publishes The Western Producer, a weekly farm paper; produces supplements and guides, including Seed Guide, Canola & Pulse Crops Producer, Saskatchewan Yield Guide, and See Scenic Saskatchewan; and operates agricultural editorial Website; owns and operates farm business magazines, periodicals, and regional newspapers for farmers and ranchers; and exhibits agriculture shows.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for GVIC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVIC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.