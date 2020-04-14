Guider (GDR) Trading 64.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $12,155.31 and approximately $15.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Guider has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.04421743 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00067861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014571 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010152 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

