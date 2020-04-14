Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.50). Guess? reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 232%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Guess? from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.44. Guess? has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

