Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lowered its stake in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $41,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $164,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at $270,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,519 shares of company stock valued at $16,647,099 in the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, reaching $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 891,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,346. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

