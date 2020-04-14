Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44, 4,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 144,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

Get Gridsum alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gridsum stock. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc – (NASDAQ:GSUM) by 330.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 297,232 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.12% of Gridsum worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Gridsum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gridsum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.