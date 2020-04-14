Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.19–1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.15.

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.49 million, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.68). Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $106.58 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLRE. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Greenlight Capital Re from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

