Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum Sells 2,251 Shares

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $40,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GBX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 725,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.96. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $36.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

