Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$73.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.24% from the stock’s current price.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$75.00 to C$67.25 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.80. 76,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,930. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$40.77 and a 12-month high of C$74.99.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.