Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Declares $1.45 Quarterly Dividend

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Graham has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $369.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.86. Graham has a 12-month low of $267.89 and a 12-month high of $756.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $568.26.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $763.48 million during the quarter.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $470.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55 shares in the company, valued at $25,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen acquired 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $577,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

