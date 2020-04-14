GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.88. GoPro shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 178,417 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $422.75 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Lurie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in GoPro by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

