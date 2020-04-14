Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.34 EPS.
Shares of GBDC opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $19.14.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.
In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
