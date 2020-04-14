Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.32-0.34 EPS.

Shares of GBDC opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

