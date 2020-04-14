Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th.

Golub Capital BDC has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 104.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,763. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -201.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

