Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th. Analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $6.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $179.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $367.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

