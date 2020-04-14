Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Goldeneye Resources Corp (CVE:GOE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 300000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$948,452.00.

The company has a market cap of $236,000.00 and a PE ratio of -5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

About Goldeneye Resources (CVE:GOE)

Goldeneye Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

