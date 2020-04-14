Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOGL. BidaskClub downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fearnley Fonds cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of GOGL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 69,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $485.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2,751.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 767,158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

