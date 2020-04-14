GoChain (GO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Binance. In the last week, GoChain has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoChain has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $1.08 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014560 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.02749138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00224957 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00047954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About GoChain

GoChain’s launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,084,638,456 coins and its circulating supply is 947,748,775 coins. The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

Buying and Selling GoChain

GoChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, DragonEX, Coinall, Kucoin, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

