GMS (NYSE:GMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

GMS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on GMS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GMS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

GMS stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. GMS had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GMS will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 108,602 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,320.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 56,200 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $923,366.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,560.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 168,087 shares of company stock worth $2,618,585 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

