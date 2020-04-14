Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE GWR opened at C$14.00 on Tuesday. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.53 and a 12-month high of C$19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.23. The company has a market cap of $371.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.42.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$11.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

